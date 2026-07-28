Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1297 per share and revenue of $55.2750 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 121.50%. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,375. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,921 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel's lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

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