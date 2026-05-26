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Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) CTO Sells $430,706.64 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Rigetti Computing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rigetti CTO David Rivas sold 18,759 shares on May 22 at an average price of $22.96, generating about $430,706.64. The company said the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.
  • Rivas also sold shares earlier in March, disposing of 36,719 shares for about $643,316.88, indicating repeated insider selling activity this year.
  • Rigetti recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with revenue of $4.40 million and EPS of -$0.04, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus and average price target of $29.18.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) CTO David Rivas sold 18,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $430,706.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 713,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,374,038.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

David Rivas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 10th, David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $643,316.88.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

RGTI traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 88,408,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,424,715. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,789.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company's revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,763 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company's stock.

More Rigetti Computing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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