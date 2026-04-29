Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 1.9% - What's Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $16.08. 21,296,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 30,044,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Rigetti Computing

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RGTI. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rigetti Computing to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 3,111.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. The company's quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $643,316.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 651,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $74,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,076,669.68. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company's stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rigetti Computing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rigetti Computing wasn't on the list.

While Rigetti Computing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here