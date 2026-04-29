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Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 1.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Rigetti Computing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rigetti plans a >1,000‑qubit system in the U.K. within 3–4 years, marking its first major international expansion and potentially creating multi‑year, contract‑style relationships that could improve long‑term revenue visibility.
  • Wall Street coverage is broadly bullish — multiple buy/outperform ratings with a median analyst target near $35 (consensus price target $30.64) — suggesting meaningful upside if commercialization milestones are met.
  • Near‑term risks include a 1.9% intraday drop to $16.08Q1 results call on May 11 create catalysts that could swing sentiment both ways.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $16.08. 21,296,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 30,044,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Key Headlines Impacting Rigetti Computing

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Rigetti plans a >1,000‑qubit system in the U.K. within 3–4 years — the company says this is its first major international expansion and could create multi‑year, contract‑style relationships with government and research partners, improving long‑term revenue visibility. Rigetti’s 1,000 Qubit UK Plan Tests Path To Long Term Contracts
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish pieces are highlighting Rigetti as a buy‑the‑dip candidate vs. peers — coverage argues Rigetti’s hardware progress and roadmap give it higher upside potential if commercialization milestones continue. This supports upside expectations reflected in recent price targets. Best Quantum Stock to Buy the Dip: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) or Quantum Computing (QUBT)
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is mostly bullish (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median analyst target cited near ~$35), giving investors upside reference points if execution continues. Rigetti (RGTI) slides 4.4% as recent quantum rally cools and traders reset expectations
  • Neutral Sentiment: Rigetti scheduled Q1 2026 results for May 11 with a conference call — a near‑term catalyst that can swing sentiment depending on guidance and commercialization updates. Traders often reposition ahead of earnings. Rigetti Computing to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (IonQ, D‑Wave) highlight that Rigetti’s revenue is still small relative to some rivals, even as its hardware roadmap could deliver more upside — this frames RGTI as higher‑risk/higher‑reward versus revenue‑generating peers. RGTI vs IONQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Has More Upside?
  • Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback dynamics: recent coverage and flow data point to profit‑taking after a sharp rally, elevated short interest and outsized volatility that can amplify down moves; these technical/positioning factors likely contributed to today’s decline. Rigetti (RGTI) slides 4.4% as recent quantum rally cools and traders reset expectations
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rebalancing have been material recently (multiple insider sales and large hedge‑fund position changes reported), which can be read as a near‑term headwind for sentiment and adds to supply pressure. Rigetti insider/holding activity
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader sector cooling: coverage notes quantum names that rallied in 2025 are retracting as investors reset expectations for the commercialization timeline — this industry‑wide rotation pressures speculative quantum stocks like RGTI. Quantum Stocks Are Cooling After 2025 Gains

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RGTI. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rigetti Computing to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 3,111.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. The company's quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $643,316.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 651,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $74,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,076,669.68. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company's stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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