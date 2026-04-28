Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 3.1% - Time to Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 17,476,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 30,153,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

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More Rigetti Computing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RGTI. Mizuho cut their target price on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rigetti Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 3,111.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $643,316.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 651,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $74,810.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,076,669.68. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 26.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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