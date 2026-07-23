Rimini Street (RMNI) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $106.7220 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.71 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Rimini Street from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Rimini Street from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rimini Street

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 27,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $109,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,863 shares in the company, valued at $621,980.22. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 7,485 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $29,490.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 213,534 shares in the company, valued at $841,323.96. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,929 shares of company stock valued at $718,133. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,596 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc NASDAQ: RMNI is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

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