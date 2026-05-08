RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

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RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $45.45 on Friday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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