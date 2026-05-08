RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the software maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Research raised RingCentral from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.58.

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RingCentral Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,300,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,546. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $678,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,067,780.69. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $40,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 74,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,205,177. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,708. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,735,991 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,861 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,871,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,950 shares of the software maker's stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 523,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 138.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,747 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 471,559 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key RingCentral News

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and management raised guidance: RingCentral reported Q1 EPS and revenue slightly above expectations, subscriptions revenue grew ~6% y/y, GAAP and non‑GAAP margins improved materially, and management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance well above Street consensus — a clear operational beat and outlook raise. RingCentral Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results beat and management raised guidance: RingCentral reported Q1 EPS and revenue slightly above expectations, subscriptions revenue grew ~6% y/y, GAAP and non‑GAAP margins improved materially, and management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance well above Street consensus — a clear operational beat and outlook raise. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher price target: Rosenblatt raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy — reinforces bullish analyst sentiment and gives technical/psychological support for upside. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade and higher price target: Rosenblatt raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy — reinforces bullish analyst sentiment and gives technical/psychological support for upside. Positive Sentiment: AI product wins and recognition: RingCentral rolled out "Always‑On AI" for customer engagement and was named a top provider by Metrigy for AI‑powered CCaaS/WEM — strengthens its competitive positioning in AI-driven contact center market. RingCentral Brings Always-On AI to the Front Lines of Customer Engagement RingCentral Named Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider

AI product wins and recognition: RingCentral rolled out "Always‑On AI" for customer engagement and was named a top provider by Metrigy for AI‑powered CCaaS/WEM — strengthens its competitive positioning in AI-driven contact center market. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared (small yield): RingCentral announced a $0.075 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.7%) with an ex‑dividend date of June 2 — a modest sign of shareholder returns but not a major cash‑return policy shift.

Quarterly dividend declared (small yield): RingCentral announced a $0.075 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.7%) with an ex‑dividend date of June 2 — a modest sign of shareholder returns but not a major cash‑return policy shift. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual call buying: Elevated options activity (notably higher call volume) indicates some traders are positioning for upside post‑earnings, but options flows are not a guarantee of direction.

Unusual call buying: Elevated options activity (notably higher call volume) indicates some traders are positioning for upside post‑earnings, but options flows are not a guarantee of direction. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell despite the beat: Some market participants sold the stock after results (reports note the stock dropped), suggesting profit‑taking or that investors expected even stronger top‑line acceleration or were concerned about valuation. RingCentral NYSE: RNG Posts Q1 CY2026 Sales In Line With Estimates But Stock Drops

Shares fell despite the beat: Some market participants sold the stock after results (reports note the stock dropped), suggesting profit‑taking or that investors expected even stronger top‑line acceleration or were concerned about valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and residual profitability concerns: The company still shows a high trailing P/E and a negative return on equity and low net margin historically — investors may be pricing in execution risk despite margin improvement. MarketBeat — Earnings Summary & Transcript

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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