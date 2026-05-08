RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised RingCentral from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.67.

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RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. RingCentral has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.RingCentral's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 95,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $3,410,625.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,508,719.15. The trade was a 43.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 46,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,666,610.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 369,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,406.76. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,708 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the software maker's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 159,474 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,935 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about RingCentral

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About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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