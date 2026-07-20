Rio Tinto FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the mining company will earn $8.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto's current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Rio Tinto's FY2027 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.75.

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Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,886,335 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $311,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,140 shares in the last quarter. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $93,143,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,216,935 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $177,421,000 after buying an additional 1,122,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,387 shares of the mining company's stock worth $127,039,000 after buying an additional 938,687 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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