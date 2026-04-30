Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,515,179 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,296,376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,723 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Riskified alerts: Sign Up

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RSKD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.The business had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.21 million.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Riskified, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Riskified wasn't on the list.

While Riskified currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here