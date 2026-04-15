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Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Riskified logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Riskified saw a 143% increase in trading volume to 1,658,479 shares mid-day, with the stock last trading at $4.2850 after a $4.17 close.
  • Analysts are mixed — three Buy, three Hold and one Sell — giving an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.96; Truist recently cut its target to $7 while Wall Street Zen upgraded to Buy.
  • Riskified beat the quarter's estimates (EPS $0.12 vs. $0.10; revenue $99.33M vs. $97.21M) but remains unprofitable with a negative net margin of 8% and an expected full-year EPS of -0.15.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,658,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session's volume of 682,606 shares.The stock last traded at $4.2850 and had previously closed at $4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSKD. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Riskified Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.21 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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