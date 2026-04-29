RLI (NYSE:RLI) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.06 and last traded at $51.2160, with a volume of 180924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RLI from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. RLI's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RLI's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RLI by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company's stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Further Reading

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