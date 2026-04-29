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Roadside Real Estate's (ROAD) "House Stock" Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026

Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its "house stock" rating on Roadside Real Estate.
  • Insider Charles Edward Dickson bought 125,000 shares at GBX 62 (≈£77,500) on April 20, and corporate insiders now own 85.23% of the company.
  • Shares fell 1.1% to GBX 61.55 on heavy volume (~1.09m vs. a 176k average); the company has a market cap of ~£109.7m, a P/E of 175.9, reported quarterly EPS of GBX (1.09), and analysts expect FY EPS of ~1.803.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Roadside Real Estate Stock Down 1.1%

LON:ROAD traded down GBX 0.70 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 61.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,093,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,446. Roadside Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 30 and a 12-month high of GBX 76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.41. The firm has a market cap of £109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadside Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10,067.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Roadside Real Estate will post 1.8028169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roadside Real Estate

In related news, insider Charles Edward Dickson acquired 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £77,500. Corporate insiders own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Roadside Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roadside is a real estate business focused on building and scaling a high-quality portfolio of modern roadside retail assets, including modern EV charging infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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