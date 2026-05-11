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Robert Jalun Kiesman Sells 1,400 Shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Skeena Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Skeena Resources insider Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,400 shares on May 6 at an average price of C$39.72, totaling C$55,608. After the sale, he still owned 2,009 shares.
  • Stock and earnings snapshot: SKE shares recently traded at C$44.02, near their 50-day average of C$43.24 and below the 52-week high of C$53.00. The company reported a quarterly loss of C$0.61 per share, and analysts expect a loss for the full year.
  • Analyst sentiment: Several firms raised price targets on Skeena Resources, and the stock currently carries a consensus Buy rating with an average target price of C$47.43.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Skeena Resources.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) insider Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.72, for a total transaction of C$55,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,797.48. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.02. 159,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,501. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$15.26 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.62.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$25.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$44.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKE

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

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