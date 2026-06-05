Robert W. Baird Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $142.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wedbush set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.23.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Coinbase Global's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,546 shares of company stock worth $7,422,495. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $656,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $347,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,515,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $224,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, with a nationwide launch planned for 2026. This could open a new fee-generating use case for Coinbase’s crypto infrastructure and deepen mainstream adoption. Article Title

Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, with a nationwide launch planned for 2026. This could open a new fee-generating use case for Coinbase’s crypto infrastructure and deepen mainstream adoption. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched pre-IPO perpetual futures starting with SpaceX for non-U.S. customers, expanding its derivatives lineup and potentially boosting trading volumes and revenue. Article Title

Coinbase launched pre-IPO perpetual futures starting with SpaceX for non-U.S. customers, expanding its derivatives lineup and potentially boosting trading volumes and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase also closed the first Bitcoin-backed home loan deal and introduced token-backed mortgage down-payment products, reinforcing its push into real-world financial services and crypto utility. Article Title

Coinbase also closed the first Bitcoin-backed home loan deal and introduced token-backed mortgage down-payment products, reinforcing its push into real-world financial services and crypto utility. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase froze more than $3 million in crypto tied to Southeast Asia scam networks as part of a broader DOJ-backed fraud crackdown. The move supports trust and compliance, but it is unlikely to materially move earnings on its own. Article Title

Coinbase froze more than $3 million in crypto tied to Southeast Asia scam networks as part of a broader DOJ-backed fraud crackdown. The move supports trust and compliance, but it is unlikely to materially move earnings on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase Ventures bought ENA as Ethena scales USDe, and Base network payment activity surpassed 100 million transactions, showing continued ecosystem growth. These are constructive long-term signals, but the near-term stock impact is limited. Article Title

Coinbase Ventures bought ENA as Ethena scales USDe, and Base network payment activity surpassed 100 million transactions, showing continued ecosystem growth. These are constructive long-term signals, but the near-term stock impact is limited. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s sharp pullback below key support levels is pressuring Coinbase, since weaker crypto prices typically reduce trading activity and hurt sentiment for crypto-exchange stocks. Article Title

Bitcoin’s sharp pullback below key support levels is pressuring Coinbase, since weaker crypto prices typically reduce trading activity and hurt sentiment for crypto-exchange stocks. Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts say Bitcoin weakness is spilling over into Coinbase, with charts showing deteriorating momentum and added downside risk for the stock. Article Title

Technical analysts say Bitcoin weakness is spilling over into Coinbase, with charts showing deteriorating momentum and added downside risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also weighed down by insider selling after Coinbase director Frederick Wilson sold 10,000 shares in a prearranged transaction. Article Title

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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