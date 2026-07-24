Robert W. Baird Cuts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $115.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the textile maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.34% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.05.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE DECK opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $326,531,000 after buying an additional 2,485,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $273,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,517 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $155,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

More Deckers Outdoor News

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About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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