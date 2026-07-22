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Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Expedia Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Expedia Group from $290 to $294 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 11% upside from the current share price.
  • Expedia recently posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.96 beating estimates and revenue of $3.43 billion topping expectations, while sales rose 14.7% year over year.
  • Despite the upbeat outlook, analyst views remain mixed: the stock has a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $288.64, while insiders have recently sold shares.
  • Interested in Expedia Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the online travel company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock's current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $288.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $174.05 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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Analyst Recommendations for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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