Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.22. 1,657,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,077. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

