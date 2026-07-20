Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Price

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $345.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50-day moving average is $348.34 and its 200 day moving average is $355.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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