Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Article Title

Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Positive Sentiment: Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Article Title

Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Article Title

The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reacted positively even though some investors remain focused on tariff pressures, margin headwinds, and FY2027 EPS guidance that came in slightly below the consensus estimate. Article Title

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here