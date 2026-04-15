Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the software giant's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock's current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $579.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT
Microsoft Stock Up 2.3%
MSFT stock opened at $393.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $390.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.67. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $355.67 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Microsoft
Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large data‑center and infrastructure moves reinforce Azure capacity and long‑term AI moat: Microsoft bought 3,200 acres in Wyoming for a new campus and is expanding AI infrastructure (including a $10B expansion in Japan) — both strengthen capacity for enterprise AI workloads and support future Azure revenue. Microsoft’s Data Center Push Continues
- Positive Sentiment: Third‑party partners and ISVs are deploying on Microsoft platforms (e.g., Rezolve AI models in Microsoft Foundry on Azure; FPT deploying Microsoft 365 for Chugoku Electric) — these add to ecosystem stickiness and incremental revenue opportunities for cloud and M365. Rezolve AI Foundry Deal FPT Advances Chugoku Electric Power Group's Digital Transformation
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option buying suggests some investors are betting on a near‑term upside or hedging into the rebound — elevated call volume can amplify moves if catalysts (earnings, capacity updates) go positive. Microsoft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
- Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein and other analysts say recent weakness could be a buying opportunity as capex should start to drive revenue — a constructive view but hinges on timing of Azure margin recovery. Analyst: Stock May Be Bottoming Out
- Neutral Sentiment: Product moves and pricing: Microsoft is raising Surface prices amid memory shortages — could help near‑term device margins but may damp demand; impact on overall results is modest versus cloud. Surface Price Increases
- Negative Sentiment: Partnership uncertainty with OpenAI is the biggest near‑term risk: leaked/internal memos and coverage suggest OpenAI is courting AWS, which would erode Microsoft’s exclusive access narrative and pressure the AI growth premium. AI Civil War: Amazon Wins
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concern over heavy AI capex and trimmed targets: several firms have lowered price targets (Mizuho cut its PT while keeping Outperform), and commentary points to a capex‑driven drawdown that could compress near‑term margins. Mizuho Trims Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Market sentiment pieces and "buy the dip" debates: many outlets note MSFT is >20% off highs and question whether the correction is a buying opportunity or a sign of structural execution/partnership risk — this ambiguity is driving volatility ahead of late‑April earnings. Should You Buy Microsoft After Its Correction?
About Microsoft
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Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
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