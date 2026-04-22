Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.63.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 3.2%

ELS traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 245,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,948,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $966,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,375,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,678 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,147,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,299 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,614,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $643,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,352,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equity Lifestyle Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance sharply — FY‑2026 EPS guidance now $3.12–$3.22 (consensus ~2.48) and Q2 guidance $0.69–$0.75 (consensus ~0.56), which is the main bullish catalyst for the stock. ELS Reports First Quarter Results

Company raised guidance sharply — FY‑2026 EPS guidance now $3.12–$3.22 (consensus ~2.48) and Q2 guidance $0.69–$0.75 (consensus ~0.56), which is the main bullish catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 funds from operations (FFO) were $0.84/sh, matching Zacks’ consensus and roughly flat year-over-year — supports dividend/REIT fundamentals but doesn’t add upside. ELS Matches Q1 FFO Estimates

Q1 funds from operations (FFO) were $0.84/sh, matching Zacks’ consensus and roughly flat year-over-year — supports dividend/REIT fundamentals but doesn’t add upside. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat expectations at $397.6M vs. $395.7M and rose 2.7% YoY — steady top‑line but not a dramatic beat. Press Release / Earnings PDF

Revenue slightly beat expectations at $397.6M vs. $395.7M and rose 2.7% YoY — steady top‑line but not a dramatic beat. Neutral Sentiment: Local media snapshot and coverage reiterate the quarter’s mixed picture (steady operations but seasonality in RV/marina and discretionary lines). Useful context for regional exposure. Earnings Snapshot

Local media snapshot and coverage reiterate the quarter’s mixed picture (steady operations but seasonality in RV/marina and discretionary lines). Useful context for regional exposure. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed materially at $0.56 vs. consensus $0.84 — the headline miss can pressure short‑term sentiment and trigger selling among traders focused on EPS. Earnings / MarketBeat Summary

GAAP EPS missed materially at $0.56 vs. consensus $0.84 — the headline miss can pressure short‑term sentiment and trigger selling among traders focused on EPS. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Seeking Alpha) frames ELS as fairly valued with limited near‑term upside due to seasonal weakness in RV/marina businesses and a premium valuation — a “Hold” stance that could cap rallies. The note also cites an 18% insurance premium relief as offsetting some headwinds. Fairly Valued Given Seasonal Pressures

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Further Reading

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