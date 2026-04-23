Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.27.

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WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $185.26 on Thursday. WEX has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,600. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $590,830.50. This represents a 29.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,914. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More WEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — WEX reported revenue of ~$673.8M and EPS that topped consensus, with management saying revenue and adjusted net income exceeded the high end of guidance. This underpins the near-term upside in the stock. WEX Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results beat expectations — WEX reported revenue of ~$673.8M and EPS that topped consensus, with management saying revenue and adjusted net income exceeded the high end of guidance. This underpins the near-term upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance — WEX updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $4.93–$5.13 and FY2026 to $18.95–$19.55 (both above consensus), and gave higher revenue ranges, signaling management confidence in growth and margin trends.

Company raised guidance — WEX updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $4.93–$5.13 and FY2026 to $18.95–$19.55 (both above consensus), and gave higher revenue ranges, signaling management confidence in growth and margin trends. Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing the investment story — WEX published a shareholder letter highlighting “accelerating momentum” and will host a virtual fireside chat (April 27) to discuss strategy and value-creation plans, which supports further institutional interest. WEX Issues Letter to Shareholders WEX to Host Virtual Fireside Chat

Management is pushing the investment story — WEX published a shareholder letter highlighting “accelerating momentum” and will host a virtual fireside chat (April 27) to discuss strategy and value-creation plans, which supports further institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity mixed — Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $158 (from $146) but kept an equal-weight rating; the move is a modest vote of confidence but the target remains below the current market price, so impact is mixed. Morgan Stanley Raises WEX Price Target

Analyst activity mixed — Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $158 (from $146) but kept an equal-weight rating; the move is a modest vote of confidence but the target remains below the current market price, so impact is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Proxy contest/governance risk — Impactive Capital’s campaign continues to gain traction: Glass Lewis has recommended two dissident nominees, increasing the risk of board change and short-term stock volatility tied to the proxy fight. Glass Lewis Supports Impactive's Case

Proxy contest/governance risk — Impactive Capital’s campaign continues to gain traction: Glass Lewis has recommended two dissident nominees, increasing the risk of board change and short-term stock volatility tied to the proxy fight. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow and balance-sheet items flagged — some third‑party summaries note weakening operating cash flow and rising liabilities year‑over‑year, plus notable recent insider selling, which are areas investors should monitor despite the earnings beat. QuiverQuant Q1 Summary

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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