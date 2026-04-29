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Robin George Williams Purchases 3,000 Shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Keystone Law Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Robin George Williams bought 3,000 shares on April 29 at an average price of GBX 496 per share, a total transaction of £14,880.
  • Stock activity and valuation: KEYS traded up to GBX 514 on heavy volume (264,113 shares vs. average 64,713), with a market cap of £163.03m and a P/E of 17.02; the 50-day MA (GBX 497.94) sits well below the 200-day MA (GBX 583.81).
  • Recent results: Keystone reported quarterly EPS of GBX 37 and revenue of £115.17m, with a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 9.12%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

Keystone Law Group stock traded up GBX 39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 514. 264,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 583.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.17. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 444 and a 1 year high of GBX 700.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £115.17 million for the quarter. Keystone Law Group had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keystone Law Group plc will post 22.8524455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

See Also

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