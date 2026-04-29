Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Robinhood Markets' (HOOD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on Robinhood with a $110 price target, implying roughly a 54% upside; MarketBeat's consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $110.17.
  • Robinhood missed Q1 estimates (EPS $0.38 vs. $0.50 and revenue $1.07B vs. $1.24B) as crypto trading revenue plunged, and the stock fell sharply to about $71.28 on heavy volume following the report.
  • Insiders have sold heavily recently (534,612 shares worth ~$39.7M in the last 90 days), although insiders still own ~19.95% of shares and institutional investors hold roughly 93.27%, which may influence near‑term sentiment and liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.31% from the company's current price.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $10.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,637,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,366,328. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,612 shares of company stock worth $39,669,704. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Core business traction: Robinhood reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (15%) to $1.07B, net deposits of $18B, and record Robinhood Gold subscribers (up 36% to 4.3M), which help underline long‑term monetization opportunities. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Regulatory expansion milestone: Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS to launch there, supporting international growth optionality (still subject to final approvals). Zacks: MAS Approval
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst updates: Barclays trimmed its price target to $82 but kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the franchise despite near‑term headwinds. 247WallSt: Barclays Cuts PT
  • Neutral Sentiment: Other price‑target revisions: Needham lowered its target (to $85) but maintained a buy view, showing some analysts see value despite the miss. TickerReport: Needham Update
  • Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss driven by crypto slump: Q1 diluted EPS of $0.38 and $1.07B revenue missed consensus; crypto trading revenue plunged sharply (reported declines ~47%), the primary driver of the shortfall and investor concern about volatile crypto exposure. Investopedia: Crypto Revenue Plunge
  • Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume: The report sparked heavy selling in after‑hours and early trading (double‑digit intraday moves reported), amplifying short‑term downside risk and volatility for HOOD. 247WallSt: Tumbles After EPS Miss
  • Negative Sentiment: Security noise: A reported phishing incident ahead of earnings adds short‑term reputational and operational risk, likely weighing on sentiment. BeInCrypto: Phishing Incident

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines