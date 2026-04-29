Robinhood Markets' (HOOD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.31% from the company's current price.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.17.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $10.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,637,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,366,328. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,612 shares of company stock worth $39,669,704. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core business traction: Robinhood reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (15%) to $1.07B, net deposits of $18B, and record Robinhood Gold subscribers (up 36% to 4.3M), which help underline long‑term monetization opportunities. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Core business traction: Robinhood reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (15%) to $1.07B, net deposits of $18B, and record Robinhood Gold subscribers (up 36% to 4.3M), which help underline long‑term monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory expansion milestone: Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS to launch there, supporting international growth optionality (still subject to final approvals). Zacks: MAS Approval

Regulatory expansion milestone: Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS to launch there, supporting international growth optionality (still subject to final approvals). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst updates: Barclays trimmed its price target to $82 but kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the franchise despite near‑term headwinds. 247WallSt: Barclays Cuts PT

Mixed analyst updates: Barclays trimmed its price target to $82 but kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the franchise despite near‑term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Other price‑target revisions: Needham lowered its target (to $85) but maintained a buy view, showing some analysts see value despite the miss. TickerReport: Needham Update

Other price‑target revisions: Needham lowered its target (to $85) but maintained a buy view, showing some analysts see value despite the miss. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss driven by crypto slump: Q1 diluted EPS of $0.38 and $1.07B revenue missed consensus; crypto trading revenue plunged sharply (reported declines ~47%), the primary driver of the shortfall and investor concern about volatile crypto exposure. Investopedia: Crypto Revenue Plunge

Earnings miss driven by crypto slump: Q1 diluted EPS of $0.38 and $1.07B revenue missed consensus; crypto trading revenue plunged sharply (reported declines ~47%), the primary driver of the shortfall and investor concern about volatile crypto exposure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume: The report sparked heavy selling in after‑hours and early trading (double‑digit intraday moves reported), amplifying short‑term downside risk and volatility for HOOD. 247WallSt: Tumbles After EPS Miss

Market reaction and volume: The report sparked heavy selling in after‑hours and early trading (double‑digit intraday moves reported), amplifying short‑term downside risk and volatility for HOOD. Negative Sentiment: Security noise: A reported phishing incident ahead of earnings adds short‑term reputational and operational risk, likely weighing on sentiment. BeInCrypto: Phishing Incident

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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