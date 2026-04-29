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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,835 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Robinhood CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares on April 27 at an average price of $83.92 for about $489,673 and had previously sold 5,835 shares on April 6 at $69.85; the April 27 trade was made under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, leaving him with 12,171 shares (a 32.41% reduction).
  • Robinhood reported Q1 EPS of $0.38 and revenue of $1.07B, missing estimates, and the stock dropped roughly 13.2% to $71.20 on heavy volume following the results.
  • Analysts cut price targets and the market cited a sharp decline in crypto trading revenue and rising expenses (including a flagged ~$100M investment), though revenue grew about 15% year‑over‑year and some sell‑side firms remain bullish.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $489,673.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 12,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 6th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 13.2%

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $10.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.20. 79,171,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,892,705. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Underlying growth: revenue rose ~15% year‑over‑year to $1.07B, net deposits were strong and Robinhood Gold subscribers grew materially — evidence the core retail platform is still expanding. GlobeNewswire Q1 Release
  • Positive Sentiment: Profit drivers: fee income from prediction markets and higher Gold subscription revenue helped reported profit rise modestly, showing diversification beyond transaction revenue. WSJ article
  • Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side bulls remain: Cantor Fitzgerald and a few other firms reaffirmed overweight/market‑outperform views with mid‑to‑high price targets, leaving upside scenarios if transaction trends normalize. Benzinga price target coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector backdrop is weak: Fed uncertainty and a broadly softer financials patch amplified the reaction to the print — not unique to HOOD. Yahoo Market Coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators say the recent weakness may already be priced in, suggesting potential for stabilization if upcoming quarters show recovery in trading volumes, especially crypto. Invezz piece
  • Negative Sentiment: Q1 double miss: EPS came in at $0.38 (vs. ~$0.39 consensus) and revenue $1.07B (vs. ~$1.14B), triggering after‑hours selling. Transaction and crypto revenue were the main shortfalls. Investopedia earnings coverage
  • Negative Sentiment: Crypto drag: crypto trading revenue plunged (reported declines ~47% in some coverage), removing a previously large earnings tailwind. SiliconANGLE article
  • Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and one‑time investments: operating costs jumped (~18%), and management flagged a ~$100M investment tied to onboarding “Trump accounts,” which reduces near‑term margin visibility. Yahoo Finance expense coverage
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/target cuts: several firms trimmed price targets (Barclays to $82, Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $65, Needham lowered its target), increasing near‑term sell pressure. 247WallSt on Barclays cut
  • Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy trading and sharp intraday moves — the stock sold off hard after the print, reflecting disappointment and a rotation away from names tied to crypto volatility. WSJ market reaction

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Get Our Latest Report on HOOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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