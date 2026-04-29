Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Citizens Jmp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price suggests a potential upside of 117.11% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.17.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 43,496,470 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,386,791. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,719.10. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,612 shares of company stock worth $39,669,704. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 5,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $2,754,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 375,973 shares of the company's stock worth $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 57.8% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company's stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 45.4% in the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core business traction: Robinhood reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (15%) to $1.07B, net deposits of $18B, and record Robinhood Gold subscribers (up 36% to 4.3M), which help underline long‑term monetization opportunities. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Core business traction: Robinhood reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (15%) to $1.07B, net deposits of $18B, and record Robinhood Gold subscribers (up 36% to 4.3M), which help underline long‑term monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory expansion milestone: Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS to launch there, supporting international growth optionality (still subject to final approvals). Zacks: MAS Approval

Regulatory expansion milestone: Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS to launch there, supporting international growth optionality (still subject to final approvals). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst updates: Barclays trimmed its price target to $82 but kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the franchise despite near‑term headwinds. 247WallSt: Barclays Cuts PT

Mixed analyst updates: Barclays trimmed its price target to $82 but kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the franchise despite near‑term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Other price‑target revisions: Needham lowered its target (to $85) but maintained a buy view, showing some analysts see value despite the miss. TickerReport: Needham Update

Other price‑target revisions: Needham lowered its target (to $85) but maintained a buy view, showing some analysts see value despite the miss. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss driven by crypto slump: Q1 diluted EPS of $0.38 and $1.07B revenue missed consensus; crypto trading revenue plunged sharply (reported declines ~47%), the primary driver of the shortfall and investor concern about volatile crypto exposure. Investopedia: Crypto Revenue Plunge

Earnings miss driven by crypto slump: Q1 diluted EPS of $0.38 and $1.07B revenue missed consensus; crypto trading revenue plunged sharply (reported declines ~47%), the primary driver of the shortfall and investor concern about volatile crypto exposure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume: The report sparked heavy selling in after‑hours and early trading (double‑digit intraday moves reported), amplifying short‑term downside risk and volatility for HOOD. 247WallSt: Tumbles After EPS Miss

Market reaction and volume: The report sparked heavy selling in after‑hours and early trading (double‑digit intraday moves reported), amplifying short‑term downside risk and volatility for HOOD. Negative Sentiment: Security noise: A reported phishing incident ahead of earnings adds short‑term reputational and operational risk, likely weighing on sentiment. BeInCrypto: Phishing Incident

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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