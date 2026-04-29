Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $89.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.58.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 14.0%

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $11.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,817,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 442,849 shares in the company, valued at $30,933,002.65. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,612 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,704. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 32,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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