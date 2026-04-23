Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.08.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,285,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,419,383. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 442,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,933,002.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $545,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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