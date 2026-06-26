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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets with a buy rating and a $125 price target, implying about 33.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain broadly positive: Robinhood has 19 Buy ratings and 5 Hold ratings, with a consensus target price of $112.91 and an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Robinhood recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.38 per share, slightly missing estimates, while revenue came in at $1.07 billion versus expectations of $1.14 billion; the company also has seen notable insider selling and high institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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