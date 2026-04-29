Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company's current price.

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.2%

HOOD opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,719.10. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 534,612 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $14,989,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Funded customers and subscription growth — Funded customers rose sequentially to 27.4M and Robinhood Gold subscribers hit a record (4.3M; 15.8% penetration), supporting recurring revenue and ARPU upside. Read More.

Funded customers and subscription growth — Funded customers rose sequentially to 27.4M and Robinhood Gold subscribers hit a record (4.3M; 15.8% penetration), supporting recurring revenue and ARPU upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and subscriptions boosted profit — Management and coverage note prediction-contract fees and subscriptions helped net income despite weak trading revenue, showing margin resilience. Read More.

Prediction markets and subscriptions boosted profit — Management and coverage note prediction-contract fees and subscriptions helped net income despite weak trading revenue, showing margin resilience. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Asia expansion progress — Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS, advancing APAC plans (still subject to final clearance). This is a longer‑term catalyst rather than an immediate revenue driver. Read More.

Asia expansion progress — Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS, advancing APAC plans (still subject to final clearance). This is a longer‑term catalyst rather than an immediate revenue driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and disclosures available — Full Q1 call transcript and slide deck give more color on mix shift (transactions vs subscription/prediction revenues) for investors who want management detail. Read More.

Earnings call and disclosures available — Full Q1 call transcript and slide deck give more color on mix shift (transactions vs subscription/prediction revenues) for investors who want management detail. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Double miss on EPS and revenue — Q1 EPS was $0.38 vs. consensus ~$0.50 and revenue $1.07B vs. ~$1.24B; transaction-based revenue (crypto + equities trading) fell materially. This is the core reason the stock fell. Read More.

Double miss on EPS and revenue — Q1 EPS was $0.38 vs. consensus ~$0.50 and revenue $1.07B vs. ~$1.24B; transaction-based revenue (crypto + equities trading) fell materially. This is the core reason the stock fell. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Crypto slump compressing top line — Market coverage ties the drop to collapsing crypto revenue and a monthslong Bitcoin slump that reduced transaction volumes. That industry-wide weakness hit HOOD’s variable revenue. Read More.

Crypto slump compressing top line — Market coverage ties the drop to collapsing crypto revenue and a monthslong Bitcoin slump that reduced transaction volumes. That industry-wide weakness hit HOOD’s variable revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shares reacted sharply in after‑hours/next session — Several outlets note a multi‑percent after‑hours collapse as traders repriced growth expectations and volatility skew rose. Expect elevated intraday volatility and wider option-implied moves post-earnings. Read More.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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