Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 6% - What's Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.41 and last traded at $82.85. 23,602,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 29,769,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.0%

The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,191,940. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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