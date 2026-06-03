Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 6% - What's Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.41 and last traded at $82.85. 23,602,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 29,769,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.
Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, giving it a faster path into Canada’s crypto market and expanding its international footprint. The deal adds brands like Bitbuy and Coinsquare and could help support future customer growth. Robinhood Pays C$250 Million for WonderFi to Enter Canadian Crypto Market
- Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 249,000 shares, a sizable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and may help bolster investor sentiment. SEC filing for Meyer Malka share purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Robinhood unveiled new AI-driven trading tools and expanded services for registered investment advisory firms, including referral features and broader IPO access, which could deepen engagement and open new revenue streams. Robinhood Wants to Do More Business With Advisors. Referrals, AI, and IPOs Are Part of the Plan.
- Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s advisor-focused referral program is now live for a select group, and TradePMR is keeping Wells Fargo as a custody and clearing option through at least 2032. This supports the business buildout but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Robinhood, TradePMR Launch RIA Referral Program
- Neutral Sentiment: The Supreme Court is seeking the Solicitor General’s view on Robinhood’s appeal in an IPO-related lawsuit, keeping legal uncertainty on the radar. Supreme Court Seeks Solicitor General's View of Robinhood's Appeal of Alleged IPO Omissions
- Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin weakness is weighing on crypto-related sentiment, and that matters for Robinhood because crypto trading has been an important growth driver. A prolonged selloff could hurt activity on the platform. Bitcoin set to slump to new lows for 2026 after recent sell-off, traders forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Binance’s move into U.S. stock and ETF trading increases competitive pressure in Robinhood’s brokerage and crypto-adjacent ecosystem, which could limit upside if rivals take share. Binance Adds 7,000 U.S. Stocks and ETFs as Crypto Platforms Push Into Brokerage Territory
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.0%
The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,191,940. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.
About Robinhood Markets
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Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
Further Reading
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