Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.07, but opened at $72.30. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $72.1290, with a volume of 18,473,510 shares traded.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,832.19. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 534,612 shares of company stock worth $39,669,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,160,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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