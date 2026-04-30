Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Roblox's conference call:

Strong Q1 results — revenue was $1.4B (+39% YoY), bookings $1.7B (+43% YoY), operating cash flow $629M and free cash flow $596M, with monthly unique payers up 52% to 31M.

— revenue was $1.4B (+39% YoY), bookings $1.7B (+43% YoY), operating cash flow $629M and free cash flow $596M, with monthly unique payers up 52% to 31M. Safety-driven headwinds (global age checks and chat restrictions) reduced communication, organic signups and DAU, prompting a full‑year revenue guide cut to 20–25% and bookings guidance to 8–12%, with DAU expected to dip in Q2 then recover in Q3.

(global age checks and chat restrictions) reduced communication, organic signups and DAU, prompting a full‑year revenue guide cut to 20–25% and bookings guidance to 8–12%, with DAU expected to dip in Q2 then recover in Q3. Monetization and creator incentives — users 18+ monetize >50% more than under‑18s, and Roblox will raise US DevEx to 37.8% for age‑checked 18+ novel games to attract higher‑quality, adult‑oriented content.

— users 18+ monetize >50% more than under‑18s, and Roblox will raise US DevEx to 37.8% for age‑checked 18+ novel games to attract higher‑quality, adult‑oriented content. Heavy AI and platform investments (400+ models, ~1.5M inferences/sec, new creator AI tools and the “Roblox Reality” photoreal roadmap) aim to drive long‑term differentiation but will incur additional training/cloud costs and near‑term margin impact.

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Roblox Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,757,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,189. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. Roblox has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 394,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,212,948.68. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 272,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $19,783,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 811,373 shares in the company, valued at $58,954,362.18. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 551,996 shares of company stock valued at $38,421,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 81,521 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company's stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the company's stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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