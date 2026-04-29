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Robotics Stocks To Follow Today - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Teradyne (TER), PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) and Ouster (OUST) as the robotics stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Teradyne designs and sells automated test systems and robotics across four segments — including Semiconductor Test and Robotics — serving automotive, industrial, communications and other end markets.
  • PROCEPT BioRobotics develops the AquaBeam robotic system for minimally invasive urologic surgery (BPH), while Ouster supplies high-resolution lidar sensors and software for automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure applications.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Teradyne.

Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, selling, or integrating robots and related technologies such as sensors, actuators, control systems, and robotic software/AI. Investors view them as part of the automation and technology/growth space, which can include pure-play robotics firms as well as larger industrial, semiconductor, or software companies with robotics divisions, and they carry risks tied to technology cycles, supply chains, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teradyne Right Now?

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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