Roche (RHHBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $38.1653 billion for the quarter.

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Roche Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of RHHBY opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roche has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $60.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Argus upgraded Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RHHBY

Institutional Trading of Roche

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 20.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Roche by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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