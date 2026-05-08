Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $78.58, but opened at $86.04. Craig Hallum now has a $98.00 price target on the stock. Rocket Lab shares last traded at $98.2680, with a volume of 15,073,335 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.92.

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Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $3,095,502.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,125,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,289,097.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance — Rocket Lab reported record revenue of ~$200.3M (beat) and gave Q2 revenue guidance well above Street estimates, driving the rally. Read More.

Q1 results and guidance — Rocket Lab reported record revenue of ~$200.3M (beat) and gave Q2 revenue guidance well above Street estimates, driving the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog & largest launch deal — The company disclosed a >$2.2B backlog and a confidential bulk order covering multiple Neutron and Electron launches (five Neutron, three Electron), boosting forward revenue visibility. Read More.

Record backlog & largest launch deal — The company disclosed a >$2.2B backlog and a confidential bulk order covering multiple Neutron and Electron launches (five Neutron, three Electron), boosting forward revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense contracts & partnerships — RKLB won a $30M Anduril HASTE hypersonic launch award and was selected with Raytheon for a U.S. Space Force demonstrator, strengthening government/defense revenue prospects. Read More.

Defense contracts & partnerships — RKLB won a $30M Anduril HASTE hypersonic launch award and was selected with Raytheon for a U.S. Space Force demonstrator, strengthening government/defense revenue prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition — Rocket Lab agreed to buy Motiv Space Systems to bring robotics and precision mechanisms in‑house, supporting longer‑term space systems and planetary/constellation capabilities. Read More.

Strategic acquisition — Rocket Lab agreed to buy Motiv Space Systems to bring robotics and precision mechanisms in‑house, supporting longer‑term space systems and planetary/constellation capabilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Craig Hallum upgraded RKLB from Hold to Buy and set a $98 price target, reinforcing bullish sentiment from sell‑side coverage. Read More.

Analyst upgrade — Craig Hallum upgraded RKLB from Hold to Buy and set a $98 price target, reinforcing bullish sentiment from sell‑side coverage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and momentum — Multiple outlets (Barron’s, Benzinga, Blockonomi) highlighted the earnings beat and defense wins, which helped retail/institutional attention and trading volume. Read More.

Media coverage and momentum — Multiple outlets (Barron’s, Benzinga, Blockonomi) highlighted the earnings beat and defense wins, which helped retail/institutional attention and trading volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Broader headlines (Dow Jones futures, geopolitical chatter) were cited alongside RKLB as an “earnings mover,” so macro headlines may amplify intraday volatility but aren’t the primary driver. Read More.

Market context — Broader headlines (Dow Jones futures, geopolitical chatter) were cited alongside RKLB as an “earnings mover,” so macro headlines may amplify intraday volatility but aren’t the primary driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability & valuation risks — RKLB still posts GAAP losses and negative margins; investors must weigh growth versus recurring losses and the execution risk (Neutron development, launch cadence). Analysts and outlets note these structural risks despite the beat. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 24.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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