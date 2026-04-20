Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $89.46. Approximately 28,690,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,846,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

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Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $105, helping drive bullish analyst momentum and investor demand. Read More.

Stifel reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $105, helping drive bullish analyst momentum and investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab closed its acquisition of Mynaric (optical communications), a strategic move that expands its addressable market and supports growth expectations tied to higher revenue and backlog. Read More.

Rocket Lab closed its acquisition of Mynaric (optical communications), a strategic move that expands its addressable market and supports growth expectations tied to higher revenue and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — renewed interest in space stocks (SpaceX IPO speculation, positive press pieces and “momentum” stock lists) is drawing flows into RKLB as investors position for secular growth in commercial space activity. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — renewed interest in space stocks (SpaceX IPO speculation, positive press pieces and “momentum” stock lists) is drawing flows into RKLB as investors position for secular growth in commercial space activity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Positive long-term narratives (record revenue, large backlog and Neutron rocket prospects) are being reiterated in bullish feature articles, supporting the stock’s story but representing longer-horizon upside rather than an immediate earnings surprise. Read More.

Positive long-term narratives (record revenue, large backlog and Neutron rocket prospects) are being reiterated in bullish feature articles, supporting the stock’s story but representing longer-horizon upside rather than an immediate earnings surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RKLB is being highlighted in momentum/idea lists that can attract short-term retail flows; these citations can amplify moves but are not direct company developments. Read More.

RKLB is being highlighted in momentum/idea lists that can attract short-term retail flows; these citations can amplify moves but are not direct company developments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some insiders sold shares around the acquisition close, which can be perceived as a short-term negative signal for sentiment and may increase volatility. Read More.

Some insiders sold shares around the acquisition close, which can be perceived as a short-term negative signal for sentiment and may increase volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks noted a pre-market dip for RKLB, reflecting short-term profit-taking/rotation despite the positive news flow; expect intraday volatility as catalysts are priced in. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,653,201.12. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $873,411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $626,605,000 after purchasing an additional 825,158 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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