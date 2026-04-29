Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 2% - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.99 and last traded at $77.02. Approximately 17,525,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,663,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of -208.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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