Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 7.1% Higher - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.59 and last traded at $82.51. 17,523,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 22,603,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

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Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,289,097.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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