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Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Down 4.5% — Rocket Lab shares fell to about $78.59 on Tuesday (intraday low $77.60) with ~14.28 million shares traded, roughly 37% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Analysts are mixed but leaning positive: multiple firms raised ratings and price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley to $105, BofA to $120), leaving a consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.
  • Insider selling has been notable: the CFO and another insider sold sizable stakes on March 2, and insiders have sold 233,449 shares (~$16.5M) in the last 90 days while owning 11.9% of the stock.
  • Interested in Rocket Lab? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.60 and last traded at $78.59. Approximately 14,277,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 22,726,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company's 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,289,097.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 40.0% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 501,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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