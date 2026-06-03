Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 7% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.66 and last traded at $114.70. Approximately 20,911,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,143,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of -358.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $10,159,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 376,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,642,751.17. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 463,641 shares of company stock worth $63,326,057 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 501,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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