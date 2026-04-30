Rocket Lab (RKLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $190.9920 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.16 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 308.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,301,568 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $110,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $594,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,336,845 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $163,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,837,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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