Rocket Lab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 210,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 123,300 call options.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $20.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,418,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,519,998. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.30 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 32.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,635,236.60. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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