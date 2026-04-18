Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.26 and traded as high as GBX 85.30. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 79.70, with a volume of 6,607,039 shares changing hands.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 78 to GBX 113 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 113.

View Our Latest Report on Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £684.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.26.

Insider Activity at Rockhopper Exploration

In other news, insider Samuel John Moody bought 36,744 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £19,474.32. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin. It also holds 100% working interest in the PL011, PL012, and PL014 production licenses in the South Falkland Basin.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rockhopper Exploration, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockhopper Exploration wasn't on the list.

While Rockhopper Exploration currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here