Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $405.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $222.06 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $382.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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