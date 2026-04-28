Rockwell Automation (ROK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $2.1582 billion for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $7.17 on Tuesday, hitting $399.75. The company had a trading volume of 184,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $240.13 and a 52 week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $78,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,195. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,375 shares of company stock worth $20,828,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $601,154,000 after buying an additional 309,316 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,136,801,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,934 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $296,056,000 after buying an additional 230,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,943,844,000 after buying an additional 202,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $458.00 to $448.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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