Roger Jeffs Sells 25,000 Shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,509,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,048,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,283,976.10. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,528,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,250.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,426,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $1,407,250.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,052,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,002,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Roger Jeffs sold 18,839 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $764,863.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,003,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Roger Jeffs sold 3,300 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00.

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Liquidia Trading Down 1.4%

Liquidia stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 1,283,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.32 and a beta of 0.41. Liquidia Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Liquidia by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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