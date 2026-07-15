Rogers Communication (RCI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Rogers Communication to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $3.9102 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 32.00%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Rogers Communication's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communication to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rogers Communication Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Rogers Communication has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communication's payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communication

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 143.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communication during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communication in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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