Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.78 and last traded at $131.7940, with a volume of 173183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROG

Rogers Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $106,189.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $864,767.39. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 6,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 119.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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